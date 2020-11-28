Prosus’ (PROSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PROSY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prosus presently has an average rating of Buy.

Prosus stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. Prosus has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

