Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

