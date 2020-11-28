Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after acquiring an additional 370,177 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $51.40 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

