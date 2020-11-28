Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,614,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,938 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $46,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,268 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in Pretium Resources by 131.5% in the third quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 3,042,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,893 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,705,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,368,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,605,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.90. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.