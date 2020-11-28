Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $299.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 48.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

