Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.
NASDAQ PLPC opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $299.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.14.
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. It offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.
