Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.07.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.