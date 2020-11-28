PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PQG. ValuEngine cut shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

PQG stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PQ Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

