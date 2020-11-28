Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $108.45 Average PT from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Post from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Post from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 141,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Post by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $96.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

