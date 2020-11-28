Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pool were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $75,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $343.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $391.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.20 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.79%.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total value of $1,405,971.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,195,895.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

