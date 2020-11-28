PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

PYPD opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PolyPid will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid during the third quarter worth about $48,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyPid during the third quarter worth about $445,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in PolyPid during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix platform. Its products include D-PLEX, an antibiotic drug reservoir that is implanted during surgery to prevent and treat surgical site infections; D-PLEX100 for the prevention of post-abdominal surgery incisional infection; BONYPID-1000, an antibiotic eluting Ã tri-calcium phosphate granule for bone related infections applications; and BONYPIDÂ-500, an antibiotic eluting bone graft substitute that fills and reconstructs periodontal and oral/maxillofacial defects, while protecting from infections.

