Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80).

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

