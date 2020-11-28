Piper Sandler Boosts VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target to $179.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.92.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $142.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30. VMware has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,527 shares of company stock worth $7,423,617 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $772,387,000 after buying an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in VMware by 4,464.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after buying an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in VMware by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $346,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VMware by 35.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,744,000 after purchasing an additional 552,848 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

