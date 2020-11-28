Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 998,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,055 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Photronics were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,366.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,890 shares of company stock worth $250,794 in the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.