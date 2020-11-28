Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.
PSX stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
