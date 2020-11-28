Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $65.23 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.