Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.55.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

