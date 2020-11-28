Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Petrofac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.75.

Shares of Petrofac stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $774.85 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

