PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PetroChina in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.97.

NYSE:PTR opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $71.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a $1.2636 dividend. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. PetroChina’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 10.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PetroChina in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PetroChina by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in PetroChina in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in PetroChina by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

