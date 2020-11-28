Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €172.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €163.90 ($192.82).

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock opened at €159.70 ($187.88) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €142.53. Pernod Ricard SA has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

