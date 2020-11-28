Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) (LON:PEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.64

Shares of Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) (LON:PEN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.64 and traded as high as $46.00. Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 536,908 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.58.

Pennant International Group plc (PEN.L) (LON:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX (8.88) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated maintenance, and basic flying control rod and helicopter maintenance trainers, as well as wiring board for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

