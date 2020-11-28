PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (PAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

PayPoint plc (PAY.L) (LON:PAY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PAY opened at GBX 594.90 ($7.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 537.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.08. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 389 ($5.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,100 ($14.37).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on PayPoint plc (PAY.L) from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 880.60 ($11.51).

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

