Paul Johnson Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Paul Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Paul Johnson purchased 900,000 shares of Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($23,517.12).

On Thursday, October 8th, Paul Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Paul Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of Power Metal Resources plc (POW.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

POW stock opened at GBX 1.98 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.90. Power Metal Resources plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and exploits mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, platinum group metals, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

