Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on Partners Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,073.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $986.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $936.92. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $535.00 and a 12-month high of $1,073.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

