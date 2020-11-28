Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Announces Earnings Results

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter.
Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $873.22 million, a PE ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Partner Communications Company Profile
