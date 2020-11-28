Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Announces Earnings Results

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $873.22 million, a PE ratio of 107.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

