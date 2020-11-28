Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,107,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 285,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.08.

In related news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $136.47.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

