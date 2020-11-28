PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $90.69 Average Price Target from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $87.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.56. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

