Ossiam Takes $559,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,259 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,535,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,441,000 after buying an additional 1,221,076 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,321,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,054,000 after buying an additional 1,096,835 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5,590.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 882,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,429,000 after buying an additional 866,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,916,000 after buying an additional 834,646 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $61.13 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

