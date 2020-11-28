Ossiam Sells 9,749 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Ossiam reduced its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $4,914,809.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,597 shares of company stock worth $12,191,449. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

