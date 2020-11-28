Ossiam Sells 5,224 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 62.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 328.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,395,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,297,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,232,000 after purchasing an additional 776,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,670 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 117.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 916,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,395,000 after acquiring an additional 494,129 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 135.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 794,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,470,000 after acquiring an additional 456,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.13.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $209.55 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

