Ossiam Sells 50,575 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ossiam cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,575 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seeyond grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 497,868 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,532 shares of company stock worth $13,932,753. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.