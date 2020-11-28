Ossiam Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Cummins were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after buying an additional 745,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after buying an additional 615,357 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Cummins by 674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,984,000 after purchasing an additional 482,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,302,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,748,000 after purchasing an additional 392,253 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

CMI stock opened at $229.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

