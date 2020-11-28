Ossiam Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after acquiring an additional 298,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 723,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $107.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day moving average of $93.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $107.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.21.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

