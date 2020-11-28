Ossiam Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

