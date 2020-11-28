Ossiam Purchases 7,004 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after acquiring an additional 875,845 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after acquiring an additional 195,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,689,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,366,000 after acquiring an additional 156,972 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $22.27 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

