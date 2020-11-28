Ossiam Purchases 1,694 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ossiam lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 220,242 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 603,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 49,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE BRO opened at $45.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.