Ossiam Makes New $552,000 Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ossiam acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Gentex by 1,265.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,425. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

