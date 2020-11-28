Ossiam Invests $748,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ossiam bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 141,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,516,000 after buying an additional 293,831 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 35.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

NYSE TRI opened at $79.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $89.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

