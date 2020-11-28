Ossiam Invests $552,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth $36,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gentex by 1,265.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Gentex stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $664,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

