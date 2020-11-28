Ossiam Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,060,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,055,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 21.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,028,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $105,449,000 after buying an additional 875,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,657,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,674,000 after buying an additional 1,180,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after buying an additional 195,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,689,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $77,366,000 after buying an additional 156,972 shares during the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

