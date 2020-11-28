Ossiam Has $795,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,811 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,155 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,242,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,439,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,559,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,032,000 after acquiring an additional 579,792 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,572,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $59.20 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.21.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

