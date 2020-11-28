Ossiam Has $572,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ossiam raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in The Western Union by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in The Western Union by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in The Western Union by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WU opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

