Ossiam Has $1.43 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9,083.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,191,000 after buying an additional 157,021 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 39,606 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in United Rentals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $232.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.42 and a 200-day moving average of $169.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $240.26.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

