Ossiam Has $1.30 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Ossiam decreased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

