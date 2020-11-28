Ossiam Has $1.02 Million Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ossiam grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 20,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Eversource Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.20. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

