Ossiam Grows Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Ossiam increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,716 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 165,659 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,387,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,754,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $83,363,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 121.83 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 23.29 and a quick ratio of 23.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

