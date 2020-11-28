Ossiam Grows Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Graco were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Graco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Graco by 31.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Graco by 146.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $69.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares in the company, valued at $7,955,254.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,632.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,982 shares of company stock valued at $16,106,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

