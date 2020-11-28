Ossiam Buys 6,557 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ossiam raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1,035.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,248,000 after buying an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,796,000 after purchasing an additional 70,533 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,192,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,436,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $139.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.03. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

