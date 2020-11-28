Ossiam Buys 3,993 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 152.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total value of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,294 shares of company stock worth $41,091,861. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHR opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

