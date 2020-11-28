Ossiam Buys 1,983 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Assurant were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 349.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Assurant by 26.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 66.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 408,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Braxton Carter II bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $133.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

