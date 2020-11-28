Ossiam Acquires 4,208 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

NYSE:DRE opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

