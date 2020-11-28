OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) PT Set at €59.00 by Independent Research

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSR. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.65 ($52.53) target price on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.81 ($49.18).

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) stock opened at €52.08 ($61.27) on Thursday. OSRAM Licht AG has a one year low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a one year high of €79.42 ($93.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €51.58 and a 200 day moving average of €45.12.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

